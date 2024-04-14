Globe Business empowers ‘Pinaypreneurs’

Lorelie Quiambao-Osial and Kathrina David are among the many successful women business leaders in the country. The two received the Globe “Innovator” awards at the recent Cosmopolitan Women Of Influence 2024 Awards, Cosmopolitan Philippines’ celebratory event on International Women’s Day last 8 March.

Osial is the first Filipina to be appointed president and CEO of Pilipinas Shell. The concurrent country chair of Shell Companies in the Philippines leads the transition of Pilipinas Shell from a fuel company to an energy giant.

David, Shakey’s Pizza Philippines’ Supply Chain Management director, is responsible for the digital transformation journey of her company to revolutionize their business processes.

The road to success for women business leaders is not easy but Globe Business is giving support to make it happen. The company is helping women hurdle the challenges of limited access to resources and mentorship by providing innovative solutions and upskilling opportunities to unlock their full business potential.

It also facilitates their strategic partnerships with business organizations and engages them in various activities.

“We want to reassure women leaders that they are not alone on this journey,” says KD Dizon, head of Globe Business.

In collaboration with the Women’s Business Council of the Philippines, Globe Business launched its first women-only mentorship program, “She Thrives.” This peer-to-peer platform brought together women C-suite officers and aspiring “Pinaypreneurs” to engage in meaningful conversations to uplift, inspire, and learn from each other.

To cap off the celebrations, Globe Business gathered women business leaders in an event where they took a pause, recharged, and attended a series of talks and workshops.

At “She Inspires,” Globe Business connected inspiring women with each other and helped forge lasting networks.

Technological solutions are also keys to any entrepreneur’s business success. Globe Business offers free trials of Google Workspace and Gemini AI for Workspace for enhanced productivity and cloud computing, allowing real-time collaborations.

Mobile and connectivity solutions are also crucial in achieving their business goals. To that end, Globe Business’ GPlan Biz 599 and GFiber Biz Plus 2499 do the job. GPlan Biz 599 is an affordable mobile plan with a free device and bluetooth speaker to further enhance business and personal connectivity needs.

GFiber Biz Plus 2499 is an unlimited internet connectivity package with speeds of up to 200 Mbps, ensuring reliable connectivity for fast and uninterrupted business transactions. The GFiber Biz Plus Plan 2499 comes with two free units of WiFi mesh.