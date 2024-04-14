ALL-HYBRID NOW

The Toyota Corolla Cross is making a makeover. Inside and out.

What is considered the forerunners of hybrid cars here in the Philippines made key modifications on its looks.

But most importantly, it is now an all-hybrid range. Yes, even the entry-level G variant.

It now has a 1.8-liter engine and electric motor combo for 120 horsepower and 142 newton-meter running on front wheels with variable transmission.

Price ranges from P1,498,000 for the G (with the hybrid upgrade) to P1,917,000 for the GR-S.

Three years ago, the Toyota Corolla Cross rocked the market not only by its hybrid set-up but also by its upgraded looks.

Now it felt changes are needed in the aesthetics, too.

But while the GR-S styling was the same, the midrange V and G variants got the new dramatic lines and redesigned bumpers.

The V model now has headlamp cluster design like the GR-S with the sequential turn signal lights.

The G trim inherited the V’s older headlamp looks which features an LED DRL strip and bi-beam projector headlights.

Sides are largely retained although the HEV emblems are present. The back now includes playful badge. The V got acquired a new taillight design but the 17- and 18-inch wheels were retained.

Colors available are: Emotional Red 2/Attitude Black Mica and Platinum White Pearl Mica/Attitude Black combos for the GR-S; and Platinum Pearl White, Celestite Gray Metallic, and Metal Stream Metallic for the V and the G.

The V variant retains the same analog/digital combo console with a seven-inch display, while the G has analog gauges with a 4.2-inch TFT screen.

The GR-S got the best one, of course, featuring a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The other changes inside include a bigger 10-inch infotainment screen across the range. And a panoramic glass to boot.