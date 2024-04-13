Titans fall on Week 4 Day 2 of MPL S13

The top two teams of Mobile Legends teams in the country both suffered stunning defeats on Week 4 Day 2 of MPL Season 13 ona Saturday evening at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

AP Bren, the defending champion and two-time M-Series world champion, tasted its first defeat of the season after losing to ONIC via sweep. ONIC, mostly composed of former Omega players, suddenly found itself atop the season ladder after the win.

"The [win] is very important to us because this would continue our momentum. They are the standard to where we are now," Escalera said after the match.

M4 Mobile Legends world champion ECHO, meanwhile, suffered a loss against heavy underdog Minana EVOS. A heavy favorite over Minana EVOS, ECHO also suffered a loss by way of 0-2 sweep.

"This was a very important match. We really needed the points to climb the standings and not chase after points for the Playoffs spot," Kzen stated.

With a little more than three weeks left before the Playoffs, MPL Season 13 is starting to look like anybody's ball game at this point after the titans have fallen earlier today.