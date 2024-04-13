Park Inn by Radisson appoints culinary experts to lead Bacolod and Iloilo teams

Park Inn by Radisson appoints chef Rufino “Fines” Dungca Jr. as executive chef in Bacolod and chef Diego Trillana as executive sous chef in Iloilo.

Dungca has over two decades of culinary expertise. Known for his skills in pre-opening operations, Dungca has curated culinary delights across the globe, from luxury resorts in Abu Dhabi to esteemed hotel establishments in Manila.