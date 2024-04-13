Park Inn by Radisson appoints culinary experts to lead Bacolod and Iloilo teams

Park Inn by Radisson appoints chef Rufino “Fines” Dungca Jr. as executive chef in Bacolod and chef Diego Trillana as executive sous chef in Iloilo.
Dungca has over two decades of culinary expertise. Known for his skills in pre-opening operations, Dungca has curated culinary delights across the globe, from luxury resorts in Abu Dhabi to esteemed hotel establishments in Manila.
His most recent position, serving as the head chef at Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi, further solidifies his reputation as a culinary leader. His extensive background in menu creation, recipe design and kitchen management, coupled with his dedication and adherence to international health and safety standards, positions him as an invaluable addition to the Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod team.
Trillana, currently serving as executive sous chef at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, brings a wealth of culinary experience. With a diverse background spanning notable establishments in Boracay and Manila, Trillana's culinary prowess and leadership skills have been instrumental in elevating dining experiences across various cuisines and settings.
Prior to his appointment at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, Trillana served as the sous chef at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, where he showcased his expertise in Filipino cuisine inspired by tradition and authentic heirloom recipes from his family. As a true Ilonggo hailing from Tigbauan, Iloilo, Trillana’s dedication to preserving and innovating Ilonggo culinary traditions has earned him accolades and admiration from guests and colleagues alike.
"We are delighted to introduce chef Fines Dungca and congratulate chef Diego Trillana on his promotion within the Park Inn by Radisson family," said Sherwin Lucas, area general manager of Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo. "Their exceptional talents, culinary innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence resonate deeply with our brand ethos of delivering memorable moments to our guests. We eagerly anticipate the culinary adventures that await under their expert guidance."