Ex-Ohtani interpreter released on bail

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter was released on bond and ordered to undergo treatment for gambling addiction on Friday, after his first court appearance since being accused of stealing $16 million from the Japanese baseball star to cover illegal betting losses.

Ippei Mizuhara was led into the dock in the federal court building in Los Angeles with shackles around his ankles for a brief hearing before US Magistrate Maria Audero.

The 39-year-old’s court appearance came a day after he was charged with bank fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Mizuhara pilfered millions from the bank account of Los Angeles Dodgers ace Ohtani to fund an “insatiable appetite” for gambling.

Mizuhara barely spoke during Friday’s hearing, only saying “yes” when asked if he understood the charges against him before nodding to agree to the terms of his release.

Audero said Mizuhara could be released on a $25,000 bond and set a formal arraignment hearing for 9 May.

The judge ordered Mizuhara not to travel outside the region or have any contact with Ohtani. Mizuhara had already surrendered his passport, defense attorney Michael Freedman said.

He was also ordered not to engage in any form of gambling, and was instructed to begin treatment for gambling addiction — something Freedman said his client “fully intends to do.”

The New York Times reported this week that Mizuhara was in negotiations with federal prosecutors over a possible plea deal in connection with the case.

Following Friday’s hearing, Freedman issued a statement on Mizuhara’s behalf in which he apologized and indicated a desire to reach a swift resolution to the case.

“He wishes to apologize to Mr. Ohtani, the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and his family,” Freedman said in the statement issued on Mizuhara’s behalf.”

“He is continuing to cooperate with the legal process and is hopeful that he can reach an agreement with the government to resolve this case as quickly as possible so that he can take responsibility.”

On Thursday, US Attorney Martin Estrada told a packed press conference that Mizuhara had exploited his position as Ohtani’s “de facto manager” to raid his bank account.

“Mizuhara used and abused that position of trust in order to plunder Mr. Ohtani’s bank account to feed his insatiable appetite for illegal sports betting.”