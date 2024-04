Jonas Reyes

LOOK: An employee from a Japanese company inspects a board under a magnifying glass at her post in Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Thursday, 11 April 2024 that the unemployment rate in the country fell to 3.5 percent in February this year from 4.5 percent in January. | via Jonas Reyes