Suspect in RPG attack on Shariff Aguak mayor arrested

The suspect in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack targeting Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad “Mitra” Ampatuan was arrested by authorities in Datu Unsay, Maguindanao del Sur, on 24 October 2026.

According to the Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office (MDS PPO), the suspect was a high-value target listed as the Regional Level Top 8 and Provincial Level Top 1 Most Wanted Person.

The report stated that at around 2:45 p.m. on 24 October, joint personnel from Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station (MPS), the lead unit, the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Special Action Force (SAF), and Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), in coordination with Datu Unsay MPS, arrested Toraipe A. Lusod, also known as Aripi Adam, in Barangay Meta, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao del Sur.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of standing warrants in connection with charges of acts of terrorism under Criminal Case Nos. 26-33502, 26-33503, and 26-33504, involving three counts; frustrated murder under Criminal Case Nos. SA-1639 and SA-1640, involving two counts; and violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The suspect is also the alleged perpetrator of the RPG attack in Shariff Aguak on 25 January 2026, which targeted Mayor Ampatuan.

Intelligence reports further indicated that he and a member of Dawlah Islamiyah transported and planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) approximately 600 meters from the provincial headquarters, posing a threat to public safety and security.

During the operation, authorities seized an M4 5.56mm rifle bearing serial number RP 136592 and a 45-round magazine loaded with 35 live rounds of ammunition, with one round chambered.