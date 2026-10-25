Six dugongs, five green sea turtles spotted off Sultan Kudarat coast

Six dugongs and five green sea turtles were recorded foraging off the shores of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, during a marine wildlife monitoring activity on 21 October 2026.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Kalamansig, the marine wildlife were sighted using a drone along the Poral shoreline, covering Barangays Santa Maria and Cadiz. The mission aimed to monitor the activities of the dugongs and sea turtles and assess coastal conditions relevant to protecting marine wildlife and their habitats.

The field office emphasized that the increase in sightings, from a single dugong last semester to six this semester, underscores the ecological importance of Kalamansig’s coastal waters to marine biodiversity. Through ongoing field documentation, CENRO Kalamansig continues to gather data to guide conservation planning and strengthen protection for these threatened species.

To ensure their continued safety, the DENR reminded the public that both species are protected under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits harming, hunting or trading them.