Alexa drops solo rendition of ‘Believing in Magic (Yakap Mo)’

Singer-actress Alexa Ilacad returns to the music scene with her solo version of “Believing In Magic (Yakap Mo),” a single about patiently waiting for true love.

She first released the track as a collaboration with Belle Mariano and Francine Diaz for the Star Magical Prom 2024: The Album. She also performed the song with Belle and Francine at the recent Star Magical Prom event. Their performance video earned millions of views on TikTok.

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo produced and composed “Believing In Magic” with Andrei Dionisio and Annabelle Regalado-Borja while StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos also served as its executive producer.