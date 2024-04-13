Alexa drops solo rendition of ‘Believing in Magic (Yakap Mo)’

Singer-actress Alexa Ilacad returns to the music scene with her solo version of “Believing In Magic (Yakap Mo),” a single about patiently waiting for true love.
She first released the track as a collaboration with Belle Mariano and Francine Diaz for the Star Magical Prom 2024: The Album. She also performed the song with Belle and Francine at the recent Star Magical Prom event. Their performance video earned millions of views on TikTok.
ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo produced and composed “Believing In Magic” with Andrei Dionisio and Annabelle Regalado-Borja while StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos also served as its executive producer.
Aside from her music comeback, Alexa is also gearing up for her concert with on-screen partner KD Estrada titled Add to heart, KDLex concert happening on 31 May at the Music Museum.
Alexa began her music career with the release of her debut album To The Moon and Back which features the key track “Pakipot Suplado” released in 2016. She then came out with several singles including “Love At First Sight,” “Stay Right Here,” and “Paano” and also collaborated with KD for the soundtrack of their series “Run To Me” which spawned the singles “Misteryo” and “When I See You Again.”
As an actress, she landed a stint as one of the child stars of Goin’ Bulilit in 2008. Since then, she has showcased her acting prowess in successful series such as Bagito, The Good Son, The Killer Bride, and Pira-Pirasong Paraiso.
“Believing In Magic (Yakap Mo)” is available on various digital streaming platforms.