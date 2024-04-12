Work at night, DoH urges amid scorching heat

Amid rising temperatures, the Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday recommended that construction works be done at night.

Citing the suggestion of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jerry Acuzar, DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said construction works should be done during the evening instead.

“It seems like it’s better to do construction at night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. or something so you don’t have problems with the heat,” Herbosa said in a press briefing.

“When the weather is hot, they build more than when it rains and it’s muddy, but that’s the problem, the heat,” he added.

Herbosa underscored giving heat wellness breaks to workers, especially to those exposed directly to the sun to prevent them from heat-related illnesses.

“I-protect na lang yung workers (Just protect workers) through proper health breaks,” he said.

“The most important thing is the right of the workers, kung sabihin niya na kailangan niya ng break, pwede dapat mag-break (if they say they need a break, they should be allowed to take a break),” he added.