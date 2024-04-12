Sweet win for Muscovados

The Negros Muscovados tripped the Pasay Voyagers, 86-84, in double overtime and shared the lead with earlier winners Abra and Zamboanga in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Mark Tallo delivered when it mattered as the Abra Weavers subdued the Marikina Shoemasters in the opener, while the Jaycee Marcelino-led Zamboanga Masters Sardines routed the Bicolandia Oragons, 97-82, in the second game.

Hubert Cani canned a stepback jumper with 6.8 seconds left to lift Negros to its second straight win in the 30-team tournament.

Jeremy Cruz also played a pivotal role for Negros as he drilled in back-to-back triples to push the Muscovados ahead, 82-79, while Alvin John Capobres accounted for the other two points that helped sway the balance.

In the first overtime, Cruz’s follow-up knotted the count at 76 after which the Voyagers failed to capitalize on their last two possessions in the last 18.7 seconds.

Negros took a 70-66 lead with 1:13 left in regulation, but Pasay’s Antonio Jeffrey Coronel and Patrick Sleat, off a steal by Lawrence Paul Victoria, were able to score and prolong the game.

Cruz paced Negros with 22 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, followed by Jefferson Comia with 17 points, James Paul Una with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks, and Mark Atabay with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Pasay drew 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals from Victoria, 13 points apiece from Jasper Salenga, Warren Bonifacio and Sleat, and 10 points plus 11 rebounds from Coronel.

Former Most Valuable Player Jaycee Marcelino posted a career-high 31 points, eight steals, four rebounds and three assists as Zamboanga pulled away, 77-49, and was never threatened.

Renzo Subido contributed 13 points while Jayvee, the other half of the Marcelino twins, accounted for 11 points for Zamboanga head coach Louie Alas.

Like Jaycee Marcelino, Tallo earned his second-straight best player honors by pouring 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Tallo was supported by JC Recto and Prince Caperal with 11 points each.