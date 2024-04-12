Ramadan party shooting wounds 3

Thirty gunshots rang out at a park and three people were wounded during a celebration marking the end of Ramadan in the United States city of Philadelphia.

Rival groups figured in the mid-afternoon shooting at a party marking Eid al-Fitr, where 1,000 people were celebrating the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters.

“We are very, very fortunate today that we did not have more individuals shot and anyone killed,” Bethel said.

Among the wounded was an armed 15-year-old who was shot by police. He was hit in the arm and leg.

Five people were arrested including the teen, and five guns were recovered, police said.

“Eid should always be a time of joy for our Muslim neighbors. And I grieve for every member of the Philadelphia Muslim community whose celebration was shattered by gun violence today,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.