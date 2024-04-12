MIAA to deploy additional generator sets at NAIA

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is considering installing more generator sets at Ninoy Aquino International Airport to improve passenger comfort and address inadequate air conditioning in some areas of its terminals.

"We will try to rent as much as possible until we have a permanent generator because we can't just buy one at such a high price," MIAA General Manager Eric Ines said, adding that they are considering renting generator sets temporarily to alleviate the heat at the airport until the purchasing process is complete.

Although Terminal 2's air conditioning units are still in use, they are having problems with an inadequate electrical power supply, which makes it difficult for them to chill the area effectively during the summer.

As the switch gears at the MIAA power station are old and need to be replaced, the airport chief explained that if all of the air conditioners are operating at once, there is a chance of overloading the power system and resulting in a power outage.

The departure area of NAIA Terminal 2 exceeds its temperature mostly due to the building's glass-filled architecture, which allows heat from the outside to enter and warms the inside rooms.

Travelers at NAIA Terminal 2 endured hot temperatures during Holy Week as a result of inadequate air conditioning caused by frequent power fluctuations. MIAA worked diligently to find a way to reduce the high temperatures in Terminal 2. Many chillers at MIAA are old. So what they do is take some chillers that they use in Terminal 3 and transfer them to the hot areas in Terminal 2.

In addition, GM Ines stated that the MIAA engineering department intends to rent generator sets to make up for the airport's lack of power. It requires six-megawatt generators to guarantee uninterrupted power and prevent any issues or worries about power outages in case of a failure in Meralco's power supply.

However, the airport authority is already requesting assistance from the consortium to enhance Terminal 2 before operations are transferred in September.

Currently, they are waiting to see if the new group will agree to offer help, as per the president's directive, stressing the importance of the situation.

"But first of all, we hope the flight will not be delayed, although the passengers may need to be patient," Ines said.