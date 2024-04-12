Go champions grassroots sports development

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, attended the Romblon Provincial Athletic Meet 2024 at the Cajidiocan Central Elementary School in Cajidiocan, Romblon, during the Day of Valor last Tuesday, emphasizing his enduring support for the Philippine grassroots sports development.

The event featured a wide range of sports, including basketball, volleyball, soccer, chess, badminton, athletics, taekwondo, table tennis, swimming, archery, arnis, billiards, futsal, sepak takraw and lawn tennis, drawing the participation of 3,230 student-athletes. To show his appreciation, Go, who is also an adopted son of Romblon, provided tokens to select athletes in attendance.

The event was also attended by various local officials of Romblon, including Governor Jose “Otik” Riano, Vice Governor Armando “Arming” Gutierrez, Congressman Eleandro “Budoy” Madrona, Mayor Marvin “Greggy” Ramos and Vice Mayor Ken Rabino, among others, all of whom Senator Go commended for their collaborative efforts in fostering a supportive environment for athletics.

In his speech, Senator Go articulated the virtues of sports as a positive channel for youth empowerment, aligning with his philosophy of promoting sports to deter drug use and enhance fitness among Filipinos.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit,” he stated, echoing his legislative focus on bolstering the sports industry.

Go also shared that the event, which was held in Sibuyan Island, is symbolic in terms of promoting sports development particularly in grassroots and island communities. Sibuyan, often called the “Galápagos of Asia” for its rich biodiversity, is an island in Romblon.