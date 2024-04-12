China to Phl: Honor 'gentleman's agreement'

China has urged the Philippines to honor its so-called "gentleman's agreement" with former President Rodrigo Duterte, which was allegedly made to maintain the status quo in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a press briefing on Thursday (China time), Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of China, pointed out that the current tension in the West Philippine Sea, particularly in Ayungin Shoal, which they referred to as Ren'ai Reef, was due to the current administration's abandonment of the said deal.

"The reason behind the current situation at Ren'ai Jiao is very clear. First, the Philippines went back on its words and refuses to tow away the warship illegally grounded at Ren'ai Jiao," Mao said.

"Second, the Philippines denies the existence of the gentleman's agreement reached with China under the Duterte administration and has repeatedly infringed on China's sovereignty in those waters and made provocations," she added.

She continued: "Third, the Philippines has abandoned the current administration's understandings with China on the Ren'ai Jiao issue, sent construction materials to the grounded warship for large-scale repair and reinforcement in an attempt to permanently occupy Ren'ai Jiao."

Mao emphasized that if the Philippines genuinely seeks to ease tensions in the area, it "needs to honor the commitments and understandings and stop provocations."

Before departing for the US-Philippines-Japan trilateral leaders' summit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took a swipe against the deal made by his predecessor, Duterte with China.

Marcos said he was "horrified" to learn about the gentleman's agreement between the Duterte administration and China, demanding both sides to explain the rationale behind the said deal.

Tow away

China also insisted that the Philippines is "violating" China's sovereignty by keeping the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

"First, by keeping its warship grounded at Ren'ai Jiao for decades running, the Philippines has been violating China's sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), especially Article 5 which says refraining from action of inhabiting on the presently uninhabited islands and reefs," it said.

"We demand that the Philippines tow away the warship at once and restore the Ren’ai Jiao’s state of hosting zero personnel and facilities," it added.

In the meantime, China expressed its willingness to allow the Philippines to conduct its regular rotational and resupply missions to its troops in the BRP Sierra Madre "out of humanitarianism."

However, this offer comes with a few conditions.

"China is willing to allow it if the Philippines informs China in advance and after on-site verification is conducted. China will monitor the whole process," it said.

"Third, if the Philippines sends large amount of construction materials to the warship and attempts to build fixed facilities an permanent outpost, China will not accept it and will resolutely stop it in accordance with law and regulations to uphold China's sovereignty and the sanctity of the DOC," it added.