1 NPA dead, 3 captured in Bukidnon clash

DAVAO CITY — A clash between soldiers and the New People’s Army (NPA) ensued Wednesday at Purok 8, Barangay Butong, Quezon, Bukidnon, killing a rebel and led to the capture of three others while the other one surrendered.

The Philippine Army’s 1003rd Infantry Division reported on Thursday that along with Quezon Municipal Police Station, they encountered members of NPA and captured alias Sopia/Mada, alias Kyle, and alias Joshua/Jason.

However, alias Rica/Tomboy was killed during the firefight while alias Del fled but later surrendered to the government forces on the same day, bringing along with him one M16 Rifle.

Likewise, captured at the encounter site were one M16 rifle with an attached M203 Grenade Launcher, one AK47 Rifle, one M1 Carbine Rifle, one Caliber 45 pistol, three backpacks, one anti-personnel mine, one hand grenade, two 40mm High Explosives, and subversive documents.

BGen. Marion Angcao, commander of the 1003ID, said that the neutralized NPA were remnants of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee, including alias Rica/Tomboy, who was a high-ranking NPA leader of the Weakened Guerilla Front 57.

He added that Rica has several warrants of arrest for the crimes of murder, multiple attempted homicides and violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions.

In his message, Maj. Gen. Allan Hambala, the 10ID commander, extended his sincerest condolences to the bereaved family of Rica for her untimely demise.

“It is truly tragic that they have been deceived by the NPA into participating in a false revolution. Nonetheless, the 10th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army stands resolute and prepared to employ its force against threat groups perpetuating terrorism,” he added.