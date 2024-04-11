Summer skincare tips

Here are some pointers from Dr. AJ Ramos-Braga, board-certified dermatologist:
Use sun protection
For starters, Braga makes it clear that using sunscreen is important for both outdoor and indoor “even if it’s not summer.” Sun protection factor 30 is minimum for indoor and SPF 50 for outdoor. Choose a product that says broad spectrum because it both has UVA (for anti-aging) and UVB (protection from having a sunburn).
Re-apply sunscreen
When you’re at the beach and you get wet, you have to re-apply sunscreen every hour. If you won’t swim, every three to four hours for reapplication will do.
Lessen sun exposure
Try to wear a wide-brim hat to protect your skin if you just want to enjoy the scenery. Bear in mind that the “best sun” occurs from around 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. This is the time when the skin benefits from sunlight’s role in releasing Vitamin D in the body.
Follow after-sun care
If you get a sunburn, don’t peel the skin off. Hydrate it instead.
Drink lots of water
Hydration is not only good for the skin but also for the general health, especially during the sweltering days of summer.
