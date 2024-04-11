Small, stylish smartwatches packed with health features

Garmin presents the Lily 2 series, the next generation of petite and fashionable smartwatches that offer new health, wellness and connected features. Available in two models, Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic, both feature an elegant, refreshed design with metal watch cases, plus hidden displays with unique patterned lenses and new, fashion-forward color options. And with up to five days of battery life in smartwatch mode, users have plenty of time to enjoy new features like sleep score and dance fitness activities.

“The Lily series is known for its petite and elegant design elements, and we’re pleased to introduce even more health and connected features to this fashionable lineup. Not only is Lily 2 stylish enough for anything from a day at work to a night out, but it can keep you connected and track your wellbeing with popular features designed for any lifestyle,” shares Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of Global Consumer Marketing.

Small, stylish design

Blending a classic look with modern technology, the Lily 2 series features a metal watch case and unique patterned lenses that, with a quick tap or turn of the wrist, reveal a bright touchscreen display. It also features beautiful colorways – like Cream Gold and Coconut or Dark Bronze and Mulberry – plus Italian leather, nylon or silicone bands that can easily be swapped out to complement any look. Customers can purchase additional straps separately starting 15t March, allowing them to easily change the look of their Lily 2 smartwatch.

Health essentials

Designed for any lifestyle, the Lily 2 series is ready to keep up with essential health and fitness stats. Day and night, keep track of heart rate, respiration, Pulse Ox and stress. Upon waking up, the morning report provides users with an overview of their sleep, daily calendar, weather and more. In times of stress, the meditation activity guides users through meditation practices, while the breathwork activity provides different breathing techniques to follow right from the watch. Lily 2 also includes women’s health tracking features, letting users track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy while also getting exercise and nutrition education.

Stay connected

For life on the go, the Lily 2 series is compatible with Apple or Android smartphones so users can receive emails, text messages and alerts right on their watch. Safety and tracking features can help provide peace of mind; for example, when Lily 2 is paired to the Garmin Connect smartphone app, a message with the user’s name and location (if available) can be sent to pre-selected emergency contacts if an incident is detected. When paired with the Garmin Connect app, users can also see their health and fitness data, connect with friends and participate in challenges — all for free.

The Garmin Lily 2 series is available now in all official Garmin Brand Stores, Nifty Megamall, Nifty Ermita and online through Kinetic and the official Garmin stores on Lazada and Shopee.