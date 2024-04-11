REDC eyes hydropower plants co-existing with NIA infrastructures

Repower Energy Development Corp. (REDC), the hydropower subsidiary of Pure Energy Holdings Corp., intends to build hydroelectric power plants that can coexist with National Irrigation Administration (NIA) infrastructures.

The energy company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NIA to guide the planned developments.

Particularly, the REDC asked for the NIA’s approval to conduct comprehensive studies on the economic, financial, and technical viability of its future projects covering the river irrigation systems (RIS) in Barangay Dapdap in Tayabas, Quezon, Barangay Sta. Justina in Iriga City, Camarines Sur and Barangay Poblacion in Pilar, Bohol.

REDC already has developments in these areas but the company wants to equip its engineers and technical staff in these respective areas for planning and maintenance of the projects.

Trust and confidence

“We would like to thank NIA Administrator Eddie Guillen and the entire organization for their trust and confidence in REDC by allowing us to develop and integrate mini hydropower plants into their existing infrastructure,” Eric Peter Y. Roxas, president of REDC, said during the signing ceremony.

“These will benefit the Filipino people through renewable energy that will be delivered to their households. At the same time, these projects are designed to uphold the property rights of Filipino farmers so that they can continue with their livelihood,” he added.

REDC recently completed the development of its 5.8 megawatts (MW) Tibag plant and 1.4 MW Lower Labayat plant in Quezon. These two plants are expected to increase REDC’s overall power generation capacity by 50 percent.

According to REDC, two more plants are currently under construction, with the 15 MW Cabanglasan plant in Bukidnon expected to be commissioned ahead of schedule in 2025.