MMDA: EDSA busway violators fewer

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday reported that there were only 20 drivers apprehended in March for the illegal use of the EDSA bus carousel compared to the hundreds of apprehensions made at the start of the year.

Data from the MMDA showed that apprehensions over the bus lane went down from 227 during the first week of January to 16 in March, with the agency stressing that it was due to the strict implementation of the EDSA Bus Lane policy.

Meantime, a total of 1,051 drivers were apprehended for using the bus lane from January to March and the MMDA disclosed that motorcycle riders committed the most violations at 783, followed by cars at 205, vans at 29, taxis at 21 and other kinds of vehicles at 13.

The discipline and cooperation of everyone, private or public, is important to solve traffic according to MMDA acting chairperson Romando Artes said.

Under the regulations being implemented, only select vehicles like on-duty ambulances, fire trucks, and Philippine National Police vehicles, among others, may use the bus lane.

Government officials, only the President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court are permitted to use the bus lane as part of their official functions.

Those who will use the bus lane that are not authorized may face stiffer penalties of up to P30,000.

The increased fines under MMDA Regulation 23-002 for the violation of both public and private vehicles are P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense plus one month suspension of driver’s license and required to undergo a road safety seminar.

For the third offense, a P20,000-fine will be imposed plus one-year suspension of driver’s license and for the fourth offense, P30,000 will be imposed plus recommendation to Land Transportation Office for revocation of driver’s license.