Go provides support for newlyweds

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended his warmest congratulations to a total of 58 newlywed couples who participated in the Kasalang Bayan, a mass wedding ceremony, held at the Fiber Liban covered court in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City, and organized by Councilor Mikey Belmonte on Saturday, 6 April.

Go praised Councilor Belmonte for the initiative, highlighting the importance of such events in promoting family values and social unity within the community.

“Marriage is a beautiful commitment between two people, and it’s heartwarming to see so many couples take this significant step together,” Senator Go remarked.

“I commend Councilor Belmonte and his team for their dedication to making this day special for every couple involved,” he added.

The “Kasalang Bayan” event provided couples not only with the opportunity to get married but also with free wedding essentials, including rings from Councilor Belmonte and grocery packs from Mayor Joy Belmonte.