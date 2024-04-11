Elite Spikers, Griffins determined to end losing spell

Games today:

(Ynares Sports Arena)

4 p.m. — Richmarc vs VNS-Nasty

6 p.m. — Air Force vs Maverick

Richmarc Sports 3B and VNS-Nasty tangle today, each eager to nail the elusive first win even as Philippine Air Force and Maverick collide in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Elite Spikers and the Griffins mix it up at 4 p.m. with the former confident of ending their four-game skid and the latter out to snap a run of three shutout losses in the league organized by Sports Vision.

The match is expected to be tight and fierce with Richmarc Sports snatching only a set win in their string of losses. Expected to lead the charge for the Elite Spikers are Kernel Ipulan and Kurl Rosete, who scored 10 and six points, respectively, against the PGJC-Navy Sealions last week.

The Griffins, on the other hand, will bank on Wewe Medina, who dropped 18 points and produced excellent receptions against the D’Navigators last Friday.

Meanwhile, the Airmen seek their second win in five games as they battle the Hard Hitters, winless in three starts, at 6 p.m.

After an opening day four-set victory over the Elite Spikers, the Airmen dropped their next three games. But Bryan Jaleco, Pol Salvador and Louis Lumanlan are ready to steer the team to another win.

Wesley Cajolo, a former University Athletic Association of the Philippines juniors Most Valuable Player, is also expected to get extended minutes after debuting with seven points in a two-set stint against the fancied Cignal HD Spikers recently.

Maverick, on the other hand, will lean on team captain Razzel Palisoc and Jerome Cordez in the Hard Hitters’ drive for a first win.