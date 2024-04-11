Defend flag peace rally set in Tagum City

CAGAYAN de Oro city — The Davao del Norte coalition for Transparency, Accountability, Peace and Security (TAPS) will hold a prayer rally on 14 April at the Davao del Norte sports tourism complex in Mankilan, Tagum City organizer announced on Wednesday.

In an advisory posted on Viber chat group TAPS said the rally will start at 6 p.m. Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is expected to lead the rally but no official confirmation of his attendance.

However, leaders of Mindanao Independence, according to a DAILY TRIBUNE source, were invited to speak during the rally, the second mass gathering in Davao after the 25 February prayer rally in Cebu City.

A source said that delegations from this city, Davao City and several regions in Mindanao will be converging in Tagum city to support the call of the former President for transparency accountability in peace and security advocacy.

The source said a least 100,000 people from various parts of Mindanao including the supporters of fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy will join the rally.

The Tagum prayer rally is second mass gathering led by Duterte. The first was on 28 January in Davao City where he hinted of Mindanao breaking away if the Marcos government continued to pursue the People’s Initiative for Charter Change.

Similar prayer rallies from 4 to 12 March were held in Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

Former Speaker and Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez will lead the new quest for Mindanao independence, according to Duterte.