Batangas, Quezon City clobber MPBL rivals

Batangas City and Quezon City met stiff resistance before subduing their opponents in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Batangas Tanduay Rum Masters proved steadier in the homestretch and bested Bulacan, 76-68, while the Quezon City TODA Aksyon rallied past Muntinlupa, 81-74, to join the early leaders in the 30-team league.

Levi Hernandez, Cedric Ablaza and Dawn Ochea joined forces as Batangas couldn’t break away and had to thwart Bulacan’s repeated assaults.

Hernandez wound up with 19 points, including five in the fourth quarter, while Ablaza poured 16 points and 12 rebounds and Ochea ended up with 15 points six rebounds and two steals for the Rum Masters.

Veteran Paolo Hubalde carried the fight for Bulacan with 18 points, including seven in the fourth, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Only John Carandang, however, provided offensive support with 10 points plus four rebounds.

Trailing 44-54, Quezon City banked on Rhinwill Yambing and homegrowns Chino Mosqueda and Rafael Are to turn the second game around.

The high-flying Yambing finished with 16 points and three rebounds, while Mosqueda posted 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Are tallied 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The South Cotabato Warriors stormed ahead by as far as 103-68 to serve notice of their strong challenge this year.

Meanwhile, Val Acuna, Kyle Tolentino and Mark Cruz presided over South Cotabato’s 105-65 win over Imus in the first game.