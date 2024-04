LATEST

RMFB 1 conducts outreach program in Tagudin, Ilocos Sur

LOOK: Personnel of the 103rd Maneuver Company, under the leadership of Police Captain Fermin Sudaypan, and under the supervision of RMFB Force Commander Lt. Col. Dominic Guerrero, together with the Project Kalinga Team conducted a PNP Community Outreach Program at Brgy. Del Pilar, Tagudin, Ilocos Sur through the distribution of essential items and services such as grocery packs and free hair cuts to the locality's Islamic brothers and sisters in observation of Eid'l Fitr on Wednesday, 10 April. | via Jasper Dawang