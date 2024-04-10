Patients grateful for donated eye laser machine

A Yag Laser machine was handed over to Tzu Chi Ormoc by a group of Masons from Manila, who are affiliated with the Hong Kong & Far East Masonic Benevolence Fund Corporation and Lodge Perla Del Oriente, on 6 April 2024.

The patients expressed deep gratitude for a donated Yag Laser machine, facilitating quick procedures and improving eyesight. Flordeliza Yunzal from Mahaplag shared her experience, "Dr. Maui informed me about a generous donation of a laser (machine) that would allow for a quick procedure. Today, I had the procedure and already feel better (with my eyesight). I am grateful to both the donor and Dr. Maui."

Brother Alfredo Li highlighted the origins of the donation, facilitated by connections with the Hong Kong & Far East Masonic Benevolent Fund. “One time when I talked to Dr. Maui, she told me that she needed a Yag Laser for her patients here in Ormoc because there was none available. Then, one day, I met the Masonry brothers in Perla Del Oriente, and they connected us with the Hong Kong & Far East Masonic Benevolent Fund, and here we are today with the donation of the Yag Laser," he recalled.

David Armitage, trustee of the Hong Kong and Far East Masonic Benevolence Fund Corporation, said, “We were lucky enough to (have known) the Tzu Chi Foundation ten years ago when they cooperated with our Grand Lodge to raise funds for the clinic here in Ormoc after Hurricane Yolanda."

Armitage continued,"This year, our Lodge in Manila, Perla Del Oriente, came to us with a prayer for a machine, the Yag laser machine, and it fit all our terms and conditions. And so, we were pleased to be able to buy and donate this machine.”

The event featured performances by Tzu Chi Youth and Scholars, conveying messages of hope and compassion, and concluded with a visit to a road construction project within the Tzu Chi Ormoc Great Love Village.