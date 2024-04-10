File cases vs fake news purveyors, PDEA urged

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Tuesday reminded the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that people spreading ‘fake news’ about the Marcos Administration and the agency are still on a maligning glitch.

“I strongly urged PDEA to file cases to act immediately and file cases against those who are spreading out fake news,” Gadon said, referring to vloggers who keep on harping that they have a copy of PDEA watchlist that include the name of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Gadon said PDEA’s denial, that President Marcos Jr. is not and was never on their watchlist, is not enough to stop the spread of fake news.

“The integrity and credibility of PDEA is being put at risk here,” he said.

PDEA has vehemently denied that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is on their watchlist for persons linked to illegal drugs. It also issued a statement, contradicting former president Rodrigo Duterte who also claimed earlier that the agency showed him evidence, showing Marcos’ name in the supposed drug list when he was mayor of Davao.

PDEA however, countered that based on records, the agency was activated on 30 July, 2002 when it established its National Drug Information System, which serves as an intelligence database of all drug personalities that is responsible for gathering inputs from law enforcement and intelligence counterparts.