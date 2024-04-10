Davao Oro Communist indoctrination under probe

DAVAO CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-11) said that ongoing efforts in mitigating potential communist indoctrinations by some leftist organizations disguised as charitable institutions visiting evacuation centers in Davao de Oro have undergone discussions.

In a statement, lawyer Vanessa Goc-ong, the DSWD-11 regional director said the evacuation centers housed victims of the recent Barangay Masara landslide incident.

She added that rigorous monitoring measures of camp managers were done to ensure the integrity of psychosocial intervention activities given by volunteers from charitable and private organizations.

“We have strengthened monitoring measures in the camps through proper camp coordination and management to avoid these unpleasant advocacies from entering the camp,” Goc-ong said. She said that one of the primary objectives of camp management is to guarantee the protection and well-being of women and children, shielding them from all forms of violence and exploitation while residing in the camps.

Camp managers have collaborated with various faith-based organizations to address evacuees’ psychosocial needs.

“We closely supervise camp managers’ activities to address families’ psychosocial needs. These interventions should be both therapeutic and educational, tailored to their specific requirements, while ensuring the environment remains child-friendly and safe from any form of exploitation,” Goc-ong added.

Furthermore, she said DSWD-11, in coordination with local government units, is currently relocating evacuees from overcrowded evacuation centers to tent cities in barangays Elizalde, Maco, Davao de Oro.