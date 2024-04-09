PBBM, NHA awards housing units in Bataan

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., and National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Joeben Tai on Tuesday personally distributed Certificates of Award to 216 families during the ceremonial turnover of housing units in NHA-Balanga City Low-Rise Housing Project in Balanga City, Bataan.

As a commitment to the Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance and leadership, the beneficiaries of the NHA-Balanga City Low-Rise Housing Project are provided with a 27 sqm. unit, complete with 2 bedrooms, kitchen, toilet, bath, and a fully operational water and power supply.

The six-building, condominium-type housing project is located in Brgy. Tenejero, Balanga City and is implemented under the Housing Program for Informal Settler Families (ISFs) Living Along Danger Areas. The said awardees were relocated from the Talisay River, an identified danger area in the city.

Tai said, part of the NHA’s goal of building better more housing, the NHA-Balanga City Low-Rise Housing Project features basic facilities to include a 4-storey school building with 20 classrooms, a multi-purpose building and a covered basketball court. To ensure beneficiaries access to basic commodities, educational facilities, and other community necessities, a Community Center Building is also built inside the housing project which houses a Health Center, Daycare Center and Barangay Learning Hub, offices of the Homeowners’ Association (HOA) and LGU housing satellite office.

The NHA-Balanga City Low-Rise Housing Project was a product of strengthened collaboration between the NHA, Balanga City Mayor Francis Anthony S. Garcia, Bataan 2nd District Representative Albert Raymond S. Garcia, and Bataan Governor Jose Enrique S. Garcia III, who were all present to witness the said activity.

In his message, President Marcos, Jr. emphasized the importance of the NHA Balanga City Low-Rise Housing Project and the administration’s goal of providing more housing.

“Ang NHA Balanga City Low-Rise Housing Project ay bahagi ng ating patuloy na pagsisikap upang bigyan ng maayos na tahanan ang bawat mamamayang Pilipino. Sa pangunguna ng DHSUD Secretary Jerry Acuzar at ng GM ng NHA, Joeben Tai, tiyak naman ako na makakamit natin ang mga layunin natin. Marami pa tayong ipapatayong bahay kaya inaasahan ko ang inyong patuloy na suporta at pagsisikap. (The NHA Balanga City Low-Rise Housing Project is part of our ongoing efforts to provide a proper home to every Filipino citizen. With the leadership of DHSUD Secretary Jerry Acuzar and the GM of NHA, Joeben Tai, I am confident that we will achieve our goals. We have many more houses to build so I look forward to your continued support and efforts.)"

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, Bataan 1st District Representative Geraldin B. Roman, Vice Governor Ma. Cristina M. Garcia, NHA Assistant General Manager Alvin S. Feliciano, and local officials also graced the event.

The NHA is continuously pursuing the awarding of shelters in different parts of the country for families to fully enjoy and access various government housing programs. With GM Tai at the helm of NHA, ISFs living along danger zones, waterways, esteros and affected by government infrastructure projects are ensured of safe, affordable and resilient housing units.