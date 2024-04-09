LATEST

Lower power rates for Meralco customers

Lower power rates for Meralco customers

Meralco Vice President for Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga explains to the media the reason behind the significant rate reduction this month.

The almost P1 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) decrease was due to lower generation and transmission charges. This month’s reduction effectively wiped out previous increases this year.

