"But beyond these reforms, what we want to hear is a clear economic agenda that creates jobs, attracts investments, improves food security, lowers the cost of doing business, and restores confidence. Building economic resilience is critical to our human security in the face of mounting geopolitical challenges and approaching climate change risks," Lim said.

Following Marcos' exposé of the flood control scandal in last year's SONA, the country experienced a sharp economic slowdown. Gross domestic product growth averaged 3.5 percent in the second half of the year, down from 5.5 percent in the first half, bringing full-year growth to 4.4 percent. Investigations into the scandal slowed public infrastructure spending and weighed on investor confidence, with government officials acknowledging that the controversy alone shaved about 1.1 percentage points off economic growth.

The declaration of a national energy emergency in March further dragged GDP growth to 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2026, compounding the lingering effects of the flood control scandal. Headline inflation, which averaged 1.7 percent in 2025, accelerated to 6.4 percent in June 2026 as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran triggered another round of sharp fuel price increases this week.

Investigations into the flood control scandal also put the national budgeting process under greater scrutiny, contributing to delays in the passage of this year's General Appropriations Act. Lim said that while the investigations were ultimately a step in the right direction, they should not come at the expense of economic development, particularly infrastructure investment.

"The government must demonstrate that we can fight corruption without paralyzing development. Infrastructure projects that are legitimate, transparent, and urgently needed should continue moving," he said.

Department of Budget and Management data showed that infrastructure and capital outlays fell 48.0 percent year on year in March 2026, 51.7 percent in April, and 45.6 percent in the first four months of the year. The government attributed much of the slowdown to reviews of flood control projects.

"The country is tired of politics. Filipinos are feeling the pressure of high living costs, businesses are facing uncertainty, and many MSMEs continue to struggle," Lim added.

"We must fight corruption decisively, but we should not let the fight against corruption become a brake on economic growth. It is time to bring the conversation back to creating jobs, attracting investments, stabilizing food prices, and improving the daily lives of our people."