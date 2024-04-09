Gibo: Multilateral drills chunk of ongoing Phl shift to external defense 

The recently concluded multilateral maritime cooperative activity (MMCA) by the naval forces of the Philippines, Japan, Australia, and the United States, is part of the country’s ongoing shift to an external defense posture, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. stressed Tuesday.

Teodoro, in a statement, said the country’s engagements with its like-minded countries are vital to protecting the Philippine territories, particularly performing its sovereign rights and sovereignty over its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) under international laws and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“The Philippines is changing its defense paradigms, strengthening its own capabilities, and leveraging alliances with allies and like-minded nations,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro said the multilateral engagements would enable the Philippines to become an effective partner of other countries in “ensuring freedom of navigation, overflight, and security in international waters.”

“As an archipelagic country, it both upholds and champions a rules-based global order, especially in the maritime domain, where the primacy of UNCLOS is well-established and enshrined in the 2016 Arbitral award,” he noted.

The Philippines recently announced its implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC), allowing the country to defend its sea lanes of communication and all of its maritime territories.

Teodoro earlier stressed that the CADC aims to develop the country's capability to protect its entire territory, including its EEZ to ensure that the next generation of Filipinos will be able to enjoy its natural resources.

The MMCA was conducted in the West Philippine Sea on 7 April with assets being utilized include the BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS15) with AW109 helicopter, BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) with AW159 Wildcat ASW helicopter, and BRP Valentin Diaz (PS177) from the Philippine Navy; the USS Mobile and a P-8A Poseidon from the United States Navy; the Royal Australian Navy HMAS Warramunga and Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft; and the JS Akebono from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces.