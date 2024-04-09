Diocese of Laoag starts inquiry for 13-year-old Ilocana’s sainthood

The Diocese of Laoag has formally opened on Sunday the Diocesan phase for the cause of Beatification and Canonization of a 13-year-old Servant of God, Niña Ruiz-Abad of Sarrat, Ilocos Norte at the St. William the Hermit Cathedral in Laoag City.

The event formalizes the investigation by the Diocese of Laoag into the virtues of Ruiz-Abad and whether she could be the next Filipino saint to be canonized by the Catholic Church.

In his speech, Fr. Dennis Duene Ruiz, postulator of the cause, said that Niña, at a very young age, showed acts that are unusual to her age, such as wearing a rosary in her neck and wearing white dresses.

“Her piety was manifested by her being religious and her reverence to the holy triune god, her devotion to the god and the blessed virgin Mary are unfathomable. She loved to pray the Angelus and the rosary daily at home and encouraged her members of the family and her househelpers to join her,” Fr. Ruiz said.

The postulator further described her prayerful ways when she was still alive, noting that her teachers recounted that she always offered herself to God through prayer and meditation in whatever activity she did.

“She also reminded them to embrace God first, her motto, which became a by word of everyone in her school,” Fr. Ruiz said.

Niña also had a strong devotion to the holy Eucharist as she loved to attend mass.

"Indeed, Nina's life as a prayerful life was full of reverence, worship and intimate relationship with God, Jesus Christ, the holy spirit, and to the Blessed Virgin Mary," Fr, Ruiz said, adding that Niña was admired by her teachers and schoolmates due to her prayerful ways.

The postulator also said that despite her cardiac myopathy, she continued to live a life of fortitude despite her inability to join strenuous activities, continuing her devotion to the eucharist and doing intimate conversations with God.

"She offered all her achievements to god, even when she was sick," Ruiz said.

Niña died on August 16, 1993, when she had a heart attack, passing away after being rushed in the hospital and according to Fr. Ruiz, Niña was still remembered by everyone who knows her more than three decades after her death, saying that she was the girl who loved God so much.

“The short, but well-lived life of Niña Ruiz-Abad is reminding us that young and old alike, we have to deepen our faith, devotion and intimate relationship with the holy Triune God. Niña’s life was devoted to the holy Eucharist and instituted by our Lord Jesus Christ being the highest form of worship. We should have this as part of our life, if not life of all catholic believers,” Fr. Ruiz said.

Fr. Ruiz said that Niña can be a fine example for the youth, being a "good model of piety and fortitude" who can lead young people from utter destruction.

Meantime, Laoag Bishop Renato Mayugba has decreed that the cause for the beatification be formally opened and created a tribunal that would be responsible for hearing the witnesses for the cause.

"Having seen the request on 22 June 2023 with which Rev. Dennis Duene Ruiz, OAD, postulator of the cause of the beatification and canonization of the Servant of God Niña Ruiz Abad lay faithful, on behalf of the actor of the cause, requests the start of the cause, having obtained the positive opinion of my brothers in the episcopate on 5 July 2023... I decree the opening of the cause of the beatification and canonization of the Servant of God Niña Ruiz-Abad, lay faithful," Mayugba said.

Mayugba also appointed Rev. Fr. Noel Ian Rabago as episcopal delegate, Rev. Fr. Englebert B. Elarmo as promoter of justice and Rev. Rey Magus Respicio as notary.