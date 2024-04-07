Phl, U.S. air forces bolster defense ties

The air forces of the Philippines and the United States have reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepen their defense and military relations, Philippine Air Force (PFA) spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said Saturday.

Castillo said PAF Acting Vice Commander, MGen. Aristotle D. Gonzalez, met with US Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David W. Allvin, at the Philippine Air Force headquarters in Pasay City over the weekend.

“During the visit, matters particularly on bolstering bilateral cooperation and mutual trust between the two air forces were discussed,” Castillo told reporters.

She said both officials discussed expanding their respective air forces’ collaboration in future joint training exercises.

“Through constructive dialogues and partnerships with foreign allies, the PAF remains resolute in its commitment to further strengthen its defense ties and maintain the regional peace and stability,” Castillo said.