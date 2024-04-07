NoCot guv highlights ‘debt-free’ province

KIDAPAWAN, North Cotabato — Governor Emmylou “Lala” J. Taliño-Mendoza highlighted during her State of the Province Address on Tuesday, the gains and accomplishments of the province particularly it being “debt-free.”

She reported that the province was cited by the Department of the Interior and Local Government as rank one for “2023 Good Financial Housekeeping” wherein 15 component municipalities from the province passed the assessment.

“This is a proof that “Serbisyong Totoo” is all about good financial management and accountable public governance,” Mendoza added.

As part of her five developmental goals, she also bared the gains and accomplishments in providing aid to health, education, social services and peace and order.

“We provided livelihood programs for the agriculture sector. We also strengthened efforts for the environment and the tourism sector,” Mendoza added.

Also, she bared that they have fast-track the implementation of the Social Pension Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development with a budget of P287 million every semester benefiting 95,868 qualified senior citizens.

Along with the Philippine Dental Association-Kidapawan City and Cotabato Chapter, the province allocated P1.3 million for the “Balik Ngiti Program Para kay Lolo at Lola ng Oral Health Care Program.”

“We provided dentures to them and before this program, we also implemented the Oplan Liwanag Para Kay Lolo at Lola where we provided free eyeglasses to them,” Mendoza added.

She said that the province also implemented the Lifestyle Related Disease Program and Healthy Aging for Senior Citizens where they were provided free consultation.

Mendoza added that around 24,515 senior citizens received medicines for hypertension and diabetes.