Kuya Bong backs ‘Malasakit para sa Kooperatiba’

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently attended the “Malasakit Para sa Kooperatiba” event hosted by the Cooperative Development Authority in Quezon City where he expressed his ongoing commitment to empowering and supporting community-based cooperatives nationwide.

The lawmaker expressed his commitment to working for the welfare of Filipinos as he shared his strong advocacy for cooperatives as a cornerstone for community development and economic resilience.

Go also cited the success stories of cooperatives that had been instrumental in uplifting the lives of their members and contributing to local economies.

“It’s important here that we work together, that’s teamwork. To everyone in the cooperatives, when we care about each other and work together like you do in the cooperative, your business will grow even more. It feels good when you work hard to grow your business,” Go said.

Recognizing the potential of cooperatives to drive inclusive growth, he underscored his ongoing support and the availability of his office for any assistance they might need.

“Let me repeat, my office is open for all of you... Together, let us harness the power of cooperatives to create a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous Philippines,” Go said.

The lawmaker also outlined his legislative support for the cooperative sector. Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11502, which designates October as “National Cooperative Month.”

Additionally, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11535, which mandates the establishment of a Cooperatives Development Officer position at municipal, city, and provincial government levels.