Go aids displaced Batangas workers

On Thursday, 4 April, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally assisted 500 displaced workers in Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas, after attending the groundbreaking of a dialysis center and inspecting the Culture and Arts Auditorium, both of which he supported to improve public service delivery in the town.

During the activity held at the municipal gymnasium, Senator Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON with familial origins in Batangas, distributed grocery packs, meals, vitamins, masks and shirts to all beneficiaries. He also provided bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) held an orientation for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. They detailed how the program aims to provide livelihood support to those who qualify.

Go commended DoLE’s proactive approach in addressing the pressing issue of unemployment, stating, “The TUPAD program exemplifies the government’s commitment to uplifting the lives of those who need it the most. By extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can strive for a better future.”

In his speech, Go thanked the local government, including Governor Hermilando “Dodo” Mandanas, Vice Governor Mark Leviste, Congresswoman Maitet Collantes, Mayor Janet Magpantay Ilagan, and Vice Mayor Jay Manalo Ilagan, among others, for their unified dedication to addressing the needs of their community.

Balete Vice Mayor Alvin Payo, Tanauan City Vice Mayor Herminigildo “Jun-Jun” Trinidad, and Board Member Rodolfo Bamba were also present during the relief activity.