Coffee creation

Local production of coffee is deficient despite high consumption and demand.

“Our production is probably just 30,000 metric tons per year. That’s low. We consume a lot more than that; we consume 200,000 metric tons, and most of those are imported,” says Enrique dela Cruz, Department of Agriculture’s (DA) project development officer for the High-Value Crops Development Program, which includes coffee.

Dela Cruz admits that production has gone down over the years as the program’s budget is not enough to support production.

Farmer George Salinas sees other reasons for the problem.

The owner of Nayong Kalikasan Organic Farm, who prefers to be called Farmer George, recalls that after buying the coffee plantation in 2017, he bought three more adjacent farms and now owns more than three hectares of land.

“The original farm owners sold the farms because they were no longer profitable,” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE at the sidelines of the recent Manila Coffee Festival 2024 organized by The Coffee Heritage Project, Newport World Resorts, Manila Marriott Hotel and the Coffee Science Center to promote local brands of coffee products by some 140 traders.

“If this trend continues, coffee farms will be smaller and smaller in size,” he warns.

Creating farms

Farmer George tells of a neighbor who turned his coffee farm into an Airbnb with a rate of P35,000 a day.

“It’s a private farm. I’m afraid that if this happens, there will come a time when the children of our children will no longer see a coffee plant. They will no longer see coffee beans and smell the coffee flowers because most of these farms are now converted into residential areas,” he says.

“I realized that I had to do something. I have adopted the advocacy not just to preserve the farm but to create more farms with partners, so I collaborated with many experts, like the Coffee Science Center, and got involved in the Coffee Heritage Project, whose main vision is to preserve the coffee farms,” adds the farmer.

Currently, farmer George has this model wherein they sell barako seedlings for the farmers to grow, and after four years, when it is already time for harvest, they will buy the fruits or cherries from the growers.

“We buy your harvest after four years because the market is a problem for farmers. We want them to create their own coffee brand because we want them to be sustainable,” he says.