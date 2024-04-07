Abalos to parents: ‘Start ‘em young’

The value of cleanliness should be inculcated at home while children are still young and growing up in their communities.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos made the call on Saturday during the weekly KALINISAN (Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan) clean-up activity at Barangay Pacita 1 in San Pedro, Laguna.

The DILG Secretary said “old values stick” and it is important for communities to work together for the progress and cleanliness of the country.

Abalos explained that remarkable changes for the better would only be realized when good values and habits such as cleanliness are practiced and have emanated first from the house of every Juan dela Cruz.

This, as he lauded San Pedro Mayor Art Mercado for ensuring that KALINISAN clean-up activities are done every week in every barangay in the city.