NHA energizes 600 housing units for Yolanda beneficiaries

The National Housing Authority (NHA) recently held an energization and switch-on ceremony to energize 600 housing units located at Cool Spring Residences in Brgy. Arado, Burauen, Leyte for the beneficiaries of Typhoon Yolanda as part of its commitment of building quality homes in sustainable communities.

Through the guidance of NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, Cool Spring Residences was constructed under the NHA’s Yolanda Permanent Housing Program (YPHP) and was electrified through a ceremonial switch bulb lighting.

The momentous event realized the community’s essential need for illumination for an increased experience of safety and security in their new village.

NHA Region VIII Manager Engr. Constancio Antinero attended the ceremonial switching on of lights, together with Burauen Mayor Juanito Renomeron.

The event was facilitated by NHA Region VIII Leyte 1, 2, and 3 Biliran District Office, in coordination with Don Orestes Romualdez Electric Cooperative, Inc. (DORELCO).

This event proves that the NHA remains committed to building safe and adequate housing projects to promote inclusive and economically stable communities in support of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Relative to this, the NHA Region VI Office, together with the local government unit, distributed a total of P46.660 million in funds, under the the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), for the 9,332 victims of Typhoon Ursula in Iloilo City on 2-4 April 2024.

Through EHAP, NHA aims to provide quick financial assistance to calamity-stricken families.

Regional Manager Engr. Hermes Jude Juntilo represented NHA GM Tai in the said event.