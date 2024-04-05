Civil engineering group holds technical conference

LOOK: The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers holds the 22nd Regional Technical Convention where updates and issues within the organization are being addressed on Friday, 5 April at Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.
Among the issues discussed is the Gender and Development in the Philippine Construction Industry. | via Jasper Dawang
