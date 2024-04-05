LATEST

Civil engineering group holds technical conference

Civil engineering group holds technical conference
Jasper Dawang

LOOK: The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers holds the 22nd Regional Technical Convention where updates and issues within the organization are being addressed on Friday, 5 April at Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Among the issues discussed is the Gender and Development in the Philippine Construction Industry. | via Jasper Dawang

Jasper Dawang
Jasper Dawang
Jasper Dawang

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph