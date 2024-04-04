LATEST

RMFB-1 extends services beyond call of duty

LOOK: The 104th Maneuver Company, under the leadership of Police Captain Ronnel Balangcod, of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1 (RMFB-1), led by Police Lt. Col. Dominic Guerrero, together with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Region 1, headed by Atty. Charlene B. Lagua, joined forces to bring programs and services to Overseas Filipino Workers and their dependents residing in Barangay Sen Felioe East and West, San Nicolas, Pangasinan on Thursday, 4 April 2024. According to Balangcod, the programs carried out by RMFB-1 signify the solemn oath they took to serve and protect. Engaging with the community is deemed as crucial as crime fighting and prevention. | via Jasper Dawang / 📷 RMFB1 “We have to give back to the community, no ifs no buts,” Balangcod says.