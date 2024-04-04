Pertussis cases 30% higher at 862

The Department of Health (DoH) has so far recorded 862 cases of pertussis (whooping cough) in the country as of 23 March, 30 times higher than of the same period in 2023.

The DoH has also recorded 49 deaths so far.

This sharp rise is also being seen in other countries such as the United Kingdom in Europe, where 553 cases were recorded in England for January 2024 alone, it noted.

The five Philippine regions reporting the most number of cases are Mimaropa (187), Metro Manila (158), Central Luzon (132), Central Visayas (121), and Western Visayas (72).

Of the total pertussis cases thus far recorded, 79 percent were less than five years old. At least 6 out of 10 (66 percent) of these young children were either unvaccinated or did not know their vaccination history. Adults aged 20 and older account for only four percent of cases.

The DoH, however, noted that trends may still change as the number of cases may rise due to late consultations and reports.

Furthermore, the effects of increasing immunization efforts to stem the outbreak may not be seen in the data until four to six weeks after they are started.

“Time is of the essence. Our DoH Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units (RESUs) are in constant coordination with provincial, city, and municipal health offices to provide scientific advice,” DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“We are helping LGUs move to break transmission and protect children. Vaccines are available, and more have been ordered,” Herbosa added.

Pertussis starts as a mild cough and cold that lasts about two weeks, followed by paroxysms or fits of coughing which lasts up to six weeks.

Symptoms

According to DoH, there is a characteristic “whooping” or high-pitched sound (huni) in between coughs, especially when inhaling. There can also be vomiting immediately after coughing, and low-grade fever. Infants may not present with a cough; instead, they may turn cyanotic or bluish when coughing.