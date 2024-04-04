1.5K personnel secure Davao sports event

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) deployed around 1,531 personnel to secure the Davao Regional Athletic Association (DAVRAA) Meet 2024 as well as the billeting areas from 28 March to 7 April.

In a statement, P/Col. Richard Bad-ang, the DCPO city director, said the deployment was ahead of the opening of DAVRAA 2024 to secure the event area and delegate billeting areas prior to the delegates’ arrival.

“DCPO, along with other security and safety cluster, will ensure its success through coordinated efforts and the assistance of all involved parties,” he said.

The personnel, according to Bad-ang, will also remind the participants to adhere to the guidelines set by the city government and to observe the “culture of security” for the safety of all DAVRAA 2024 delegates.

On 1 April, the DAVRAA Meet 2024 kicked off at the University of the Philippines Mindanao Sports Complex here.

Meanwhile, the City of Mati delegates under the administration of Mayor Michelle Nakpil Rabat has allocated a total of P8.3 million for the event.

The P7 million was allocated for the more than 600 Matinian delegates while another P1 million would go to the Department of Education Region 11 as financial assistance to the annual sports meet.

An additional P300,000 was also allocated for the cash rewards that would be given to Matinian athletes who would win medals.