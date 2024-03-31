Taguig bust nets P2-M shabu

Two high-value targets were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Taguig City police station’s station drug enforcement unit on Good Friday along MLQ Street in Barangay Lower Bicutan.

Authorities identified the suspects only by their aliases: Sojod, 20; and Mando, 22.

The confiscated evidence included six plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 305 grams and estimated to have a street value of P2,074,000.

Other items seized were a black coin purse, a medium-sized white paper bag, a genuine P1,000 bill, and 69 pieces of P1,000 boodle money used in the operation.

The suspects will face charges under Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 at the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.