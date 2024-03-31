QCPD cops bag Bulacan quarry

Fairview Police Station PS 5 operatives arrested a 74-year-old man wanted for Acts of Lasciviousness on Good Friday afternoon.

PS 5 commander P/Lt. Col. Resty Damaso identified the suspect as Rodrigo Montemayor Ignacio, who was apprehended at his residence in Paombong, Bulacan, at 3:30 p.m.

Damaso said Ignacio was the station’s No. 4 Most Wanted Person and had a pending warrant of arrest for Acts of Lasciviousness issued by the Family Court, National Capital Judicial Region, Quezon City.

“The court of origin of the warrant will be notified regarding the arrest of the accused,” Damaso added.