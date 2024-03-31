OPAMINE rues Guevara’s passing

The Office of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao (OPAMINE) has expressed its condolences over the passing of former senior deputy executive secretary and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hubert Dominic Guevara.

“OPAMINE deeply mourns the untimely passing of our esteemed colleague,” the office said in a statement.

Guevara, who served as a senior deputy executive secretary under the current administration, was remembered by OPAMINE for his dedication to public service.

“He was a dedicated public servant who had a commendable and inspiring commitment to serving the Filipino people,” the statement continued. OPAMINE did not disclose the cause of Guevara’s death.