LTO braces for MM return of millions

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Saturday, ordered all agency officials to maintain road safety alertness as millions of people return to Metro Manila after spending Holy Week in the provinces.

“We are expecting the start of the land travel of some of our countrymen tomorrow, so my instruction is to implement the same road safety measures before the Holy Week exodus,” Mendoza said.

Among the measures, he said, are the inspection of the roadworthiness of passenger buses, and ensuring the presence of enforcers along the major thoroughfares in coordination with local government units and the police.

Mendoza said an information drive for road safety was also ordered to raise awareness among motorists on basic safety measures before a long drive.

“We urge our kababayans to always be careful when traveling, especially as they are with their families,” he said.

Authorities are expecting heavy traffic build-up starting tomorrow afternoon, especially in major entry points of Metro Manila and other urban areas.

Meanwhile, passengers at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Black Saturday were mostly city-bound and only a few were going to the provinces.

“Very few (provincial passengers), but we have many who are city-bound, those who are visiting places (within Metro Manila),” PITX senior corporate affairs officer Kolyn Gervacio-Calbasa told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“As of 1 p.m. - 47,857,” she said of the volume of people served by the terminal yesterday, still low compared to regular days.

“Yes, we expect the influx to come tomorrow (Sunday) until Monday,” Calbasa said.

On Good Friday, the PITX management only recorded 83,263 passengers, way lower than the peak of 191,179 last Wednesday.