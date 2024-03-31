Cara Y Cruz spells big trouble for 3 men

Three suspects were arrested in a police operation conducted in Pasig City on Saturday morning for various violations, including illegal possession of firearms.

Pasig police chief P/Col. Celerino Sacro Jr. identified the suspects only as alias Jon, Lito and Mon.

Alias Jon, 24, of Barangay Santa Ana, Taytay, Rizal was arrested for illegal gambling and violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Lito, 44, of Pasig City was nabbed for illegal gambling and violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Alias Mon, 19, of Pasig City was collared for illegal gambling and drug possession.

According to a police report, the Rosario Police Sub-Station 7 received a tip about an ongoing illegal gambling activity in Barangay Maybunga.

Officers responded to the location and apprehended a group engaged in “cara y cruz,” a coin flipping gambling game.

A caliber .38 pistol with one live round of ammunition was seized from alias Jon. Alias Lito and alias Mon each had two heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu. The drugs have an estimated street value of P13,600.