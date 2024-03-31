1 killed in Navotas fire

A 59-year-old man died in a fire that broke out in a three-story house in Barangay North Bay Boulevard South, Dagat-dagatan, Navotas City, on Black Saturday, according to Fire Supt. Ronaldo Sanchez, Navotas City Fire Marshal.

Sanchez said the victim was trapped and died on the second floor. The fire started at around 3 a.m.

Firefighters contained the blaze within an hour, but they were unable to rescue the victim in the house that was quickly engulfed in flames.

Sanchez attributed this to the house’s construction with light materials, the narrow streets leading to the site, and the house’s location at the back of a compound.

“Our firemen were hampered by the narrow streets and the house’s location at the back of a compound,” Sanchez said. “They only learned later that there was a man trapped inside.”

The fire marshal added that the victim, who was reported to be in poor health, was asleep on the second floor when the fire started.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by arson probers. Sanchez said the victim’s family is not cooperating with authorities. The estimated damage caused by the fire is P45,000.